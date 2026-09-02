Political adversaries join forces, urge Michiganders to vote "no" on state constitutional convention

A coalition of groups and political leaders is ramping up the campaign to urge Michiganders to vote "no" on a ballot question to call a state constitutional convention.

The current state constitution requires asking Michiganders every 16 years to decide if they want to open a process that could totally rewrite the constitution.

In Flint Wednesday, several speakers from a diverse group, often at odds with each other in the past, joined together to voice opposition to voting for a state constitutional convention.

Former Republican State Attorney General Bill Schuette said a so-called Con-Con would be chaotic.

“This would be a circus,” Schuette said, “And would be just a podium for wannabe influencers.”

Former Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee admitted Michigan’s constitution could use a few changes. But he stressed a constitutional convention is not the way.

“(Even) if there are a handful of reforms that many of us could agree on,” Kildee told reporters, “Buried in them would be a number of reforms or changes that would be a reflection of very narrow special interests.”

Con-Con opponents are concerned that special interests looking to enshrine unpopular policies in the Michigan constitution may try to influence voters this fall.

Despite being a staple of Michigan elections for decades, a "no" campaign spokesperson said the vast majority of Michiganders are unaware this issue is even on the November ballot.

Michigan voters can start casting ballots in three weeks.

Election day is November 3.