Is your Michigan police department reporting migrants to immigration? Find out here.

Local police reported hundreds of migrants to immigration enforcement in the past few years. Forty-three agencies in Michigan made at least one referral to federal agents, including six Michigan State Police units and local departments across metro Detroit and elsewhere in the state.

Use our searchable database to see where law enforcement reported people to immigration authorities, or see a full list below.

Here are some more key points from our investigation.

Michigan police made at least 388 immigration referrals

Law enforcement agencies across the state recorded at least 388 encounters involving federal immigration agencies between 2021-26.

This is the most comprehensive available count of police calls to immigration authorities in Michigan in recent years, but it almost certainly undercounts the full scale of the practice. We don’t know whether every person in the dataset was ultimately detained or deported.

Local police collaboration intensified after Trump returned to office

Cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities isn’t new. But the number of recorded arrests and referrals surged after Donald Trump’s second inauguration in 2025.

Some agencies made dozens of referrals in 2025 and 2026, compared with few or none from 2021 through 2024.

Your community’s response Local police collaboration with federal immigration authorities is widespread but often goes unnoticed. Residents in cities like Livonia have questioned the practice, prompting policy changes.

Many encounters began with minor violations or no violation

People were reported to immigration authorities after encounters involving issues like a cracked windshield, jaywalking, a broken-down car or simply an officer's “suspicion.”

In some cases, officers appeared to use a minor violation as a pretext to investigate a person’s immigration status, according to experts who reviewed records for this story.

Police advocates offered a different interpretation, saying officers were generally responding to violations they observed and were not necessarily acting with an ulterior motive.

Some chiefs warn immigration arrests damage trust

Experts and some police chiefs say these interactions can discourage migrants and others from reporting crimes or cooperating with investigations.

Melvindale Police Chief Chris Egan said he wants residents to “know that law enforcement isn’t going to automatically lead to immigration or deportation,” because that trust is necessary to “encourage crime reporting and cooperation for investigations.”

These Michigan police agencies reported people to immigration authorities

Officers from these departments made at least one referral to immigration authorities like U.S. Customs and Border Protection between 2021-26:

Auburn Hills Police Department

Brighton Police Department

Brownstown Police Department

Center Line Department of Public Safety

Center Line Police Department

Dearborn Police Department

Detroit Police Department

Fraser Department of Public Safety

Grand Blanc Township Police Department

Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety

Hamburg Township Police

Hastings Police Department

Highland Park Police Department

Huntington Woods Department of Public Safety

Huron Township Police Department

Livonia Police Department

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office

Madison Heights Police Department

Marysville Police Department

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office

Melvindale Police Department

Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post

MSP Investigative Support Section

MSP Lapeer Post

MSP Metro North Post

MSP Metro South Post

MSP Monroe Post

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

Otsego County Sheriff’s Office

Romulus Police Department

Roseville Police Department

Royal Oak Police

St. Clair Shores Police Department

Shelby Township Police Department

Southgate Police Department

Sterling Heights Police Department

Taylor Police Department

Trenton Police Department

Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office

Van Buren Township Department of Public Safety

Warren Police Department

Westland Police Department

Wyandotte Police Department

Agencies not represented here may still have had immigration arrests or referrals.