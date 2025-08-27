A vote to completely rewrite Michigan’s Constitution? What to know about the “Con-Con.”

There is a huge decision facing Michigan voters in an already huge 2026 election: whether to vote to convene a constitutional convention (also known as a “Con-Con”) to rewrite the state’s entire constitution.

The question automatically appears on the Michigan ballot every 16 years.

This question is in addition to open races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and a U.S. Senate seat, plus the entire state House, the entire state Senate and Michigan’s Congressional delegation - as well as possible ballot questions currently in the field gathering signatures.

Since the adoption of Michigan’s most recent constitution in 1963, voters have voted against holding a constitutional convention three times. But in today’s political climate, will this time be different?

On this week’s podcast, Eric Lupher, President of the non-partisan Citizens Research Council of Michigan (CRC), and Nancy Kaffer, Editorial Page Editor at the Detroit Free Press, join It’s Just Politics for a conversation about the potential benefits and risks of a Con-Con.

Lupher sees it as a rare opportunity to rework Michigan’s foundational document, allowing for thoughtful updates and structural changes that typical amendment processes lack. Kaffer is more skeptical - concerned that in today’s hyper-partisan environment, a convention would become a battleground for interest groups, leading in turn to a more divisive process.

So, how would it work if voters approve the ballot proposal next year?

In short: Delegates would be elected from every state House and Senate district in early 2027. The convention would convene in Lansing in October 2027. A newly drafted constitution would return to voters for their approval.

For more information about the constitutional convention process in Michigan, head to the CRC for even more information . And to read retired Gongwer publisher John Lindstrom’s take in the Detroit Free Press head over here .

As you can imagine, this will be the first of many conversations about the 2026 Con-Con question. So, let us know if you have questions! Email us at politics@michiganpulic dot org.

