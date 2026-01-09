Great Gardens of England & The Chelsea Flower Show Information Session (Sept 21, 2026)

Join Michigan Public for an unforgettable garden lover’s journey to England, where the beauty of nature and history come alive. Explore the lush, renowned gardens of Sissinghurst and Great Dixter, immerse yourself in the beauty of Oxford, and journey through the enchanting Cotswolds. This annual garden tour is a dream come true for horticulture enthusiasts and lovers of history.

Learn more at a free information session on Monday, September 21st at 12 p.m. Register below.