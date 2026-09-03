College football has kicked off! Do you know how to watch the games?

Though it may be hard to believe, college football season kicked off last weekend. If you’re looking for information on how and when you can watch this season’s games, below are the schedules and locations for Division 1 universities in Michigan.



Season Kick-Off Games

Michigan State University faces the University of Toledo Rockets this Friday, September 4, at Spartan Stadium at 8 p.m. Fans can watch on FS1 or stream online .

The University of Michigan and Western Michigan University will face off in the first game of their seasons at the Big House this Saturday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game on the Big Ten Network or stream online .

Eastern Michigan University won its first game of the season 28-17 against Sacramento State University last Saturday. EMU faces off against San Jose State at home this Friday, September 4, at 6:30 p.m. Fans can watch or stream on ESPN+ .

Central Michigan University hits the road for its first game of the season at New Mexico State University. Fans can watch at 10 p.m. ET this Saturday, September 5, on Fox Sports . Their first home game of the season will be next Saturday, September 12, against Colgate at 1 p.m. Fans can watch on ESPN+ .

In-state Play

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan State University : Saturday, September 12, at 3:30 p.m. Airing and streaming on the Big Ten Network .

: Saturday, September 12, at 3:30 p.m. Airing and . Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan : In Mount Pleasant on Saturday, October 17, time TBA.

: In Mount Pleasant on Saturday, October 17, time TBA. Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan : At the neutral site of Ford Field for some “Motor City MACtion” on Wednesday, November 4, at 7 p.m. Watch on ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network.

: At the neutral site of Ford Field for some “Motor City MACtion” on Wednesday, November 4, at 7 p.m. Watch on ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network. Michigan State vs. University of Michigan : In Ann Arbor, Saturday November 7, time TBA. TV and streaming info to come here .

: In Ann Arbor, Saturday November 7, time TBA. TV and streaming info to come . Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan: The Eagles take on the Broncos in Kalamazoo, on Tuesday, November 17, at 7 p.m. Watch or stream on CBSSN, ESPNU or ESPN2.

Games of Note



University of Michigan vs. Ohio State: In Columbus, Saturday, November 28, at noon. Watch and stream on Fox .

In Columbus, Saturday, November 28, at noon. Watch and . MAC Championship Game : At Ford Field, Saturday, December 5, at noon on ESPN.

: At Ford Field, Saturday, December 5, at noon on ESPN. Big Ten Championship Game: In Indianapolis on Saturday, December 5, time TBA.

How can I find out where to stream other games?