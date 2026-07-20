University of Michigan athletic director stepping down after internal review of department culture

There is a big shakeup at the University of Michigan Athletic Department.

University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel has agreed to a buyout of the remaining years on his contract and he will step down at the end of the year, culminating a decade-long run with four national championships and a string of scandals.

U of M President Domenico Grasso said Monday the decision was tied to investigations into former football coach Sherrone Moore's relationship with his executive assistant and a probe into the athletic department's culture.

“The broader cultural review has identified serious concerns that require immediate action,” said Grasso in a video statement. “These include failures in accountability, structural deficiencies, weaknesses in our reporting and support systems and concerns about retaliation. This is unacceptable.”

The internal report made six recommendations to address problems within the U of M athletic department:

1. Compliance Function

The University will strengthen the independence, visibility, and authority of its compliance function to reinforce institutional accountability.

2. Human Resources Function

The University will strengthen the accountability and independence of the Athletics human resources function by reviewing reporting structures and implementing enhanced hiring, onboarding, and offboarding practices.

3. Policy Changes

The University will establish consistent investigative policies and procedures based on best practices, including standardized investigative protocols, documentation requirements, and expectations for truthful cooperation with investigations.

4. Escalating Misconduct

The University will strengthen processes for identifying, reporting, evaluating, escalating, and documenting concerns involving student-athlete health and safety, NCAA compliance, human resources matters, and other significant issues.

5. Athletic Department Leadership and Structure

The University will strengthen leadership accountability and departmental cohesion by clearly defining the responsibilities of Sport Administrators, enhancing oversight across all athletics programs and reinforcing expectations regarding accountability, integrity, and zero tolerance for retaliation.

6. Student-Athlete Welfare and Health

The University will further strengthen its commitment to student-athlete health and wellbeing by expanding access to confidential medical and mental health resources, implementing mandatory coach training on student-athlete mental health, nutrition and eating disorders, evaluating the creation of a dedicated eating disorder support team comprised of dietitians, physicians and counseling professionals, and regularly assessing student-athlete wellness and nutrition needs to guide future improvements.

Warde Manuel has led a department behind this year's men's basketball title and a football program that won the 2023 national championship, but that wasn't enough for him to keep his job.

Manuel fired Moore following a law firm's investigation into a relationship he had with a subordinate, and the school later chose to widen the look into the department; a law firm was paid about $12 million to do the work.



Manuel previously spoke to Moore and the woman about their relationship, both denied it was inappropriate and he went through their school-issued cellphones and email accounts unable to find anything that would allow him to fire Moore for cause, people familiar with the situation previously told The Associated Press.

The 58-year-old Manuel, who played football for the Wolverines under the late Bo Schembechler and was on the track team, was hired to lead the department on Jan. 29, 2016. He signed a contract extension at Michigan in 2024 that was set to run through June 2030.

He led a department with an annual budget of about $250 million, 29 teams, 950-plus athletes and about 400 staff members.

“Every day, I am thankful to work at this great institution and to represent Michigan Athletics," Manuel said in December 2024.

The Wolverines won the national championship in football under former coach Jim Harbaugh as a sign-stealing scandal loomed over the program and Moore's tenure.

They won it all in men's basketball earlier this year with coach Dusty May, who later left to lead the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. Michigan also won men's and women's gymnastics national titles under Manuel.

The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame gave Manuel the John L. Toner Award in 2024, honoring him for demonstrating superior administrative abilities and dedication to college athletics, especially football.

He represented Michigan and the Big Ten as a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee and was chair during the 2004 season when the 12-team playoff format kicked off.

Manuel, who is from New Orleans, previously served as athletic director at UConn and Buffalo after working in Michigan's athletic department in various roles from 1996 to 2005.

Editor's note: U of M holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.