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State's top health official says vaccine waiver trend risks disease outbreaks in schools

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published September 4, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Doctor, healthcare expert and medical worker with plaster on arm of sick child after covid vaccine, help with medical emergency and consulting with patient at hospital. Girl with bandage after injury.
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A child looks at a bandaid applied after a vaccine injection.

Michigan's school vaccine waiver rate climbed again in the 2025 to 2026 school year.

Experts say the trend is leaving schools and the public vulnerable to preventable outbreaks of serious diseases.

Michigan schools require students to have vaccines that protect against eight serious diseases: measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, and chickenpox. But parents can get waivers, either on religious, medical, or philosophical grounds.

More and more parents are asking for those waivers.

Last year the average vaccination waiver rate was just over 7%, compared to just over 6% the year before. That rate represents students who are partially or fully unvaccinated. But in some schools, over 40% of students have vaccine waivers.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive, said in schools with very high vaccine waiver rates, measles would spread extremely rapidly among the student population.

"We as a society, we've forgotten how devastating these illness are," she said. "I just want to remind people that these diseases are not minor inconveniences. Mumps, we know, can make someone infertile for life. Measles — people can die from measles, they can end up with hearing loss from measles."

Bagdasarian said the big problem is that parents are being exposed to a surge of misinformation about vaccines on social media.

She urged parents to consult pediatricians, who have been medically trained and understand the research behind the safety and efficacy of vaccines instead.

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Health vaccine waiversvaccinesvaccination
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
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