Republicans target two Michigan Democratic congresswomen for supporting impeachment inquiry

Republicans are stepping up their efforts to defeat two Democratic congresswomen who won formerly GOP-held seats in 2018.

Under brilliant sunshine Tuesday morning, dozens of sign-waving Michigan Republicans gathered outside Congresswoman Haley Stevens Livonia office to rally against the one term Democrat.

“Hey, hey, Ho, ho…Haley Stevens has got to go,” the crowd chanted when prompted by state and national Republican Party officials.

Laura Cox is the state Republican Party Chairwoman. She says voters disagree with Stevens and fellow Democrat Elissa Slotkin’s support for an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“They want people to do work in D.C.” says Cox “They do not want them to do a political witch hunt.”

Stevens and Slotkin joined other Democrats in supporting an impeachment inquiry after allegations arose that President Trump may have pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Rep. Slotkin’s spokeswoman Hannah Lindow released this statement:

“As Rep. Slotkin has done throughout her life of service to our country, she made the decision to support an impeachment inquiry based on her commitment to our national security.”

Cox says Congress should not be investigating the president, but instead should be focused on passing a new trade pact with Mexico and Canada.

“We want her to do things that help us here back at home…take care of our families and our businesses,” says Cox.

A spokesman for Stevens says the congresswoman is “laser-focused on issues that matter to Michigan families, including lowering the cost of healthcare, growing the manufacturing economy, and investing in our crumbling infrastructure.”

Slotkin and Stevens are among of group of Democratic members of Congress being targeted by a $10 million ad campaign that’s part of the national Republican Party’s ‘Stop the Madness’ campaign.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman, and former Michigan state party chair, Ronna Romney-McDaniel says Democrats are pushing a “hyper-partisan impeachment agenda.”

“We are going to hold Democrats accountable for their ridiculous charade and remind voters that their Democrat representative turned their back on them,” says McDaniel.