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Future of a mid-Michigan nurses strike cloudy as federal agency looks at request to drop union representation

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published September 23, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT
Teamsters local 332 went on strike September 1 (Labor Day), 2025 against Henry Ford Genesys hospital in Grand Blanc, Michigan
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
Teamsters local 332 went on strike September 1 (Labor Day), 2025 against Henry Ford Genesys hospital in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

On Thursday morning, a federal agency could weigh in on a nurses’ strike at a mid-Michigan hospital.

For more than a year, nurses have been walking a picket line outside Henry Ford Genesys hospital near Flint.

The strike has dragged on as the teamsters union and hospital negotiators have been unable to resolve disagreements over nurse to patient ratios and other issues.

Earlier this month, some of the unionized nurses filed a petition to decertify the union. Working with a national Right to Work group, they’re asking for a secret ballot election on whether the nurses want the Teamsters to continue representing them. 
The union is challenging the petition. 

If the NLRB agrees, an election could take place as soon as next month.
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Economy henry ford health systemteamstersnurses unionnlrb
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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