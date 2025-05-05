© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, May 5, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published May 5, 2025 at 6:38 PM EDT

On this edition of Stateside, first, David Jesse, senior writer at the Chronicle of Higher Education, and Jamal Watson, journalist at Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, discussed University of Michigan President Santa Ono's plans for departure, his tenure, problems he faced and how he reacted to them, and challenges the university might have when hiring his successor.

Then, Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter at Michigan Public, discussed why Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel dropped felony charges against pro-Palestinian anti-war protesters, and the scene in the courtroom when her decision was made public.

Later, Marjorie Harrington, program manager for medieval studies at Western Michigan University, previewed the 60th International Congress on Medieval Studies, happening May 8-10, and some surprising things medieval scholars will be discussing.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • David Jesse, senior writer at the Chronicle of Higher Education
  • Jamal Watson, journalist at Diverse: Issues in Higher Education
  • Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter at Michigan Public
  • Marjorie Harrington, program manager for medieval studies at Western Michigan University
Tags
Stateside University of Michiganpresidentdiversitydiversity equity and inclusionprotestsprotestersstudent protestswestern michigan universitymedieval studiesInternational Congress on Medieval StudiesCongressDana NesselMichigan Attorney GeneralAttorney GeneralState Attorney General
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content