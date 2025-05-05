Stateside: Monday, May 5, 2025

On this edition of Stateside, first, David Jesse, senior writer at the Chronicle of Higher Education, and Jamal Watson, journalist at Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, discussed University of Michigan President Santa Ono's plans for departure, his tenure, problems he faced and how he reacted to them, and challenges the university might have when hiring his successor.

Then, Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter at Michigan Public, discussed why Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel dropped felony charges against pro-Palestinian anti-war protesters, and the scene in the courtroom when her decision was made public.

Later, Marjorie Harrington, program manager for medieval studies at Western Michigan University, previewed the 60th International Congress on Medieval Studies, happening May 8-10, and some surprising things medieval scholars will be discussing.

