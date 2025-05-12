Stateside: Monday, May 12, 2025

In this episode of Stateside, within Michigan, 2.6 million people depend on Medicaid for their health insurance. However, as the federal government considers a new budget, some legislators are proposing to reduce federal spending by approximately $880 billion over the next ten years. A significant portion of these funding cuts will come from Medicaid. Greg Botting, a blind resident of Grand Rapids, relies on Medicaid for his medical care. He joined Stateside and shared how these cuts could impact the lives of many individuals.

In other news, the Leelanau Conservancy has launched a podcast titled the “Indigenous Knowledges Project,” which aims to elevate Anishinaabe voices in land conservation and stewardship. Mark Wilson, a producer with New Leonard Media, and Brigid Driscoll, the communications director for Leelanau Conservancy, talked about the important role that Indigenous voices play in conservation efforts and land stewardship.

Lastly, over a month ago, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would end collective bargaining for many federal employees. This order affects federal workers involved in national defense, border security, the economy, energy, or the environment. Brian Kelly, Union Vice President of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 704, which represents Environmental Protection Agency employees from Region 5, and Mellisa Powers-Taylor, an AFGE steward based in Ann Arbor, discussed the potential impacts this order may have on federal workers.

