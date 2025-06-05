© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, June 5, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published June 5, 2025 at 5:40 PM EDT

Flint's budget woes are continuing. Michigan Public reporter Steve Carmody explained what has been happening and why things might not get resolved until a special election is held. Then, a Traverse City-based immigration attorney gave us a snapshot of the issues his clients are currently facing.

After that, two fans honored the passing of Lansing native and global professional wrestling super star Sabu. Closing the show, a constitutional scholar and author gave her analysis of how the current state U.S. Supreme Court came to be and the corresponding implications.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Steve Carmody, reporter for Michigan Public
  • Claire Keenan-Kurgan, Interlochen Public Radio reporter
  • Marcelo Betti, Traverse City area immigration attorney
  • Shaffee Abraham, former radio host and ring manger for Sabu
  • Khalil AlHajal, Deputy Opinion Editor at the Detroit Free Press
  • Leah Litman, Constitutional scholar and professor at U of M Law School, podcast host of Strict Scrutiny, and author of "Lawless: How the Supreme Court Runs on Conservative Grievance, Fringe Theories, and Bad Vibes"
