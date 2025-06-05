Stateside: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Flint's budget woes are continuing. Michigan Public reporter Steve Carmody explained what has been happening and why things might not get resolved until a special election is held. Then, a Traverse City-based immigration attorney gave us a snapshot of the issues his clients are currently facing.

After that, two fans honored the passing of Lansing native and global professional wrestling super star Sabu. Closing the show, a constitutional scholar and author gave her analysis of how the current state U.S. Supreme Court came to be and the corresponding implications.

