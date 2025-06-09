© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, June 9, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published June 9, 2025 at 5:34 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, an explainer on the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program in Grand Rapids, and what unfolded when ICE agents appeared there last weekend. Plus, an overview of need-to-knows for anyone stopped by immigration officials.

Then, a historical perspective what pride means, and what celebrations have looked like across America and among our neighbors in Mexico.

Also, a bit of gardening advice from our friends at Interlochen Public Radio.

Plus, one Kalamazoo writer takes on the legacy of Nina Simone with a unique literary approach in her new book, The Lost Songs of Nina Simone.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Michelle Jokisch-Polo, Stateside producer
  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter for Michigan Public's West Michigan bureau
  • Alejandra Márquez, assistant professor of Spanish with a focus on Gender and Sexuality in Latin America and the Caribbean at Michigan State University
  • Dylan Kulik, Assistant Director of Sustainability, Interlochen Center for the Arts
  • Shonda Buchanan, assistant professor of English at Western Michigan University; author of he Lost Songs of Nina Simone
Tags
Stateside Statesideimmigration rightsimmigration enforcementpridemusicMichigan authors
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content