Stateside: Monday, June 9, 2025
On today's Stateside, an explainer on the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program in Grand Rapids, and what unfolded when ICE agents appeared there last weekend. Plus, an overview of need-to-knows for anyone stopped by immigration officials.
Then, a historical perspective what pride means, and what celebrations have looked like across America and among our neighbors in Mexico.
Also, a bit of gardening advice from our friends at Interlochen Public Radio.
Plus, one Kalamazoo writer takes on the legacy of Nina Simone with a unique literary approach in her new book, The Lost Songs of Nina Simone.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Michelle Jokisch-Polo, Stateside producer
- Dustin Dwyer, reporter for Michigan Public's West Michigan bureau
- Alejandra Márquez, assistant professor of Spanish with a focus on Gender and Sexuality in Latin America and the Caribbean at Michigan State University
- Dylan Kulik, Assistant Director of Sustainability, Interlochen Center for the Arts
- Shonda Buchanan, assistant professor of English at Western Michigan University; author of he Lost Songs of Nina Simone