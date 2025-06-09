Stateside: Monday, June 9, 2025

On today's Stateside, an explainer on the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program in Grand Rapids, and what unfolded when ICE agents appeared there last weekend. Plus, an overview of need-to-knows for anyone stopped by immigration officials.

Then, a historical perspective what pride means, and what celebrations have looked like across America and among our neighbors in Mexico.

Also, a bit of gardening advice from our friends at Interlochen Public Radio.

Plus, one Kalamazoo writer takes on the legacy of Nina Simone with a unique literary approach in her new book, The Lost Songs of Nina Simone.

