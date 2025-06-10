© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published June 10, 2025 at 4:05 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, a Detroit high school student was arrested by ICE officers during a traffic stop in May. The student's attorney and a reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit provided us with updates.

Then, we heard from a former student of Ann Arbor's Jones Elementary, whose building closed 60 years ago and is known today as Community High School. The city has recently placed an historical marker honoring the former elementary school.

After that, a Northville resident returned from a 499 day-long trip to 195 United Nations-recognized countries. The traveler behind Project Kosmos talked to us about his experience.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Hannah Dellinger, reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Ruby Robinson, Managing Attorney at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center
  • Doug Tribou, host of Morning Edition on Michigan Public
  • Michael Zervos, traveler behind Project Kosmos
Immigration detentiondetroit public schoolsICE detaineestravel
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
