Stateside: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Today on Stateside, a Detroit high school student was arrested by ICE officers during a traffic stop in May. The student's attorney and a reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit provided us with updates.

Then, we heard from a former student of Ann Arbor's Jones Elementary, whose building closed 60 years ago and is known today as Community High School. The city has recently placed an historical marker honoring the former elementary school.

After that, a Northville resident returned from a 499 day-long trip to 195 United Nations-recognized countries. The traveler behind Project Kosmos talked to us about his experience.

