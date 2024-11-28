Bacon: Lions look to end Thanksgiving streak. Michigan needs a miracle vs. Ohio State.

It’s Thanksgiving Day and that — among other things — means the Lions will be playing football.

The Lions come into their annual Thanksgiving game having won nine straight games this season. When they host the Bears, they’ll try to extend that streak while trying to end another streak in the process.

And on Saturday, Michigan and Ohio State will play the 120th edition of "The Game," their annual rivalry football matchup.

For more on all of that and other sports news, Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Michigan Public's Morning Edition host Doug Tribou.

Football this weekend:



Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions - Thurs., 12:30 p.m.



Michigan at Ohio State - Sat., 12:00 p.m.



Rutgers at Michigan State - Sat., 3:30 p.m.

Doug Tribou: The Lions went on the road and beat Indianapolis 24-6 on Sunday. Now, it’s a quick turnaround for the Lions. In their annual Thanksgiving Day game, Detroit will host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. The Lions have lost seven straight Thanksgiving games. Will the Lions end that streak today?

JUB: Yes, they will. And I'm even surprised the streak is that long. But Doug, there's no way you can get past this without a little Coach Bacon history [lesson] for you. The Lions started playing this game on Thanksgiving in 1934. [President Franklin D. Roosevelt], FDR, did not fix the date as a national holiday as the fourth Thursday in November until 1941. This tradition of Thanksgiving Day games predates Thanksgiving. That's awesome.

DT: In college football, Michigan got the kind of dominant win Wolverines fans had been wanting with a 50-6 drubbing of Northwestern on Saturday. That gave U of M its sixth win of the season, which makes the team eligible for a bowl game. But first, on Saturday, they’ll play in the 120th edition of “The Game,” the annual rivalry matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. What makes this rivalry so great?

JUB: Well, a couple of things. One, it transcends how good or bad a team is in a given year, which is essential this year because Ohio State is No. 2 in the country and Michigan is about No. 200. [Laughs] So, that has to be true this year.

But also, you get no second chances in a college rivalry. The Lions play the Packers twice a year, the Bears twice a year. You don't get two shots at this. You lose this game, you get 365 days of pain, as [former Michigan team captain] Jim Mandich once said.

The other thing I have to say about this rivalry, as corny as it sounds, is that there is a deep respect between the players on both sides, current and former. Maybe grudging respect, but it is definitely there. And if you don't think it matters, tell the guys who lost.

DT: And you can also sub in the word "animosity" for "respect." [Laughs]

JUB: [Laughs] I just kind of assumed that.

DT: On paper, Michigan is facing some tough odds to extend their winning streak against Ohio State to four games. As you mentioned, the Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the country. Michigan fell out of the Top 25 weeks ago. What do the Wolverines need to pull off an upset?

JUB: A miracle? [Laughs] Right now, they're 20-point underdogs. Doug, that is three touchdowns. That's very serious. They do have a very good defense. That could keep them in the game. It is a rivalry game, so weird things do happen and they have. But if you're a betting person, I would definitely bet on the Buckeyes.

"It is a rivalry game, so weird things do happen and they have. But if you're a betting person, I would definitely bet on the Buckeyes." John U. Bacon on Michigan's chances against Ohio State in their rivalry football game Saturday

DT: Michigan State knocked off Purdue last weekend. Now, the Spartans can become bowl-eligible with a win in their final game when they host Rutgers on Saturday. How do you like their chances?

JUB: I do like their chances. On paper, it's about a toss-up. Rutgers is 6-5 and the Spartans are 5-6. But they're playing at home. And Michigan State's got a lot more to gain here than Rutgers does. So by the end of this weekend, I believe both Michigan and Michigan State are going to be 6-6 and going to a very low-level bowl. How about that?

DT: At this point, we could probably discuss whether there are too many bowl games when teams that could end up with records of 6-6 or 7-5 are qualifying for bowl games, but it’s a holiday, so let’s keep things positive.

JUB: [Laughs] Yeah, sure. Let's stick with that. Plus, I promise listeners to make fun of this next week. I swear to God. There are 44 bowl games. But I can say this: it is something to watch other than politics. I recommend it. [Laughs]

DT: [Laughs] Well, John, thanks a lot. Happy Thanksgiving.

JUB: Happy Thanksgiving to you, Doug.

Editor's note: Quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full interview near the top of this page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.