John U. Bacon on the Pistons' return to the playoffs and Western Michigan's Frozen Four fireworks

Playoffs?! Yes, we're talkin' about playoffs.

The Pistons are in. The Red Wings are nearly out. And Western Michigan is making program history in the NCAA men's Frozen Four.

Michigan Public commentator John U. Bacon joined Doug Tribou on Morning Edition.

NCAA Men's Frozen Four

National Championship

Western Michigan vs. Boston University

St. Louis, Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Doug Tribou: Since we last spoke, the Pistons have clinched an NBA playoff spot for the first time since 2019. They also got All-Star Cade Cunningham back on the floor after a calf injury and he had a big week. Thursday night, he had 36 points and eight assists in a win over the New York Knicks. What’s the outlook for the Pistons in the playoffs?

John U. Bacon: Well, it's pretty good. It's not that important, dare I say it, how they do this time around. They're building something. They need to go out there, get the playoff experience, which almost nobody on this team has. Certainly Cade Cunningham does not, having been a Piston his entire career. And they're building it. This strikes me as a very, very solid foundation for a great team in the future.

DT: The Pistons close out the regular season with a home-and-home series with Milwaukee tonight and Sunday. The NBA playoffs start on April 19.

John, out in the distance, there’s a tiny speck and it’s what’s left of the Red Wings’ playoff chances. [Laughs] The odds are decidedly against Detroit at this point. Regardless of how the remaining regular season games go, the team needs something. What do the Red Wings need — besides a miracle this season — to finally make the playoffs maybe next year?

JUB: They don't need a miracle this season. They need about 10 miracles this season. Not only do you have to win all the games, but all their enemies have to lose all their games, basically. This year started out very badly for the Wings, got very good in the middle — 15-4 under new coach Todd McLellan, and then they kind of faded again down the stretch. But if you went to McLellan only, his part of the season, they have won about 58% of their games. They would be a comfortable playoff team were it not for their horrible start.

DT: The Western Michigan Broncos will play for the NCAA men’s college hockey national championship this weekend. The Broncos — making their first Frozen Four appearance — knocked off the University of Denver 3-2 in double overtime Thursday night. Any Frozen Four win is a big win, but there’s even more to this one for WMU, right?

JUB: Not even close, Doug, you're completely correct. This is the first time ever for Western Michigan and the first in the finals. They won their league for the first time, they won their league [tournament] for the first time, and now they're in the finals for the the first time.

That is impressive and their chances are as good as anyone's right now. So, hats off all the way around. This is a truly historic and glorious season for the Broncos.

DT: In the title game, Western will face Boston University — who beat Penn State in the other semi-final. The final is Saturday evening in St. Louis. Fun fact: Western Michigan is playing for its first national championship in hockey and hoping to win its first national championship in any sport since the Broncos won two national men’s cross-country titles in the 1960s.

John, before I let you go, let’s turn to baseball. And I don’t really have a question for you… just an acknowledgement. As we speak, the Detroit Tigers are in first place in the American League Central Division…

JUB: And they've earned it by playing great baseball. Hold that thought, Doug. Let that keep you warm during the Red Wings' demise [Laughs].

DT: [Laughs] All right, John, thanks a lot.

JUB: Doug, thank you.

Editor's notes: Some quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full interview near the top of this page.