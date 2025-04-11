© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michaels lifts Western Michigan to 3-2 2OT Frozen Four semifinal win over defending champion Denver

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published April 11, 2025 at 7:52 AM EDT
Western Michigan's Wyatt Schingoethe (18) and teammate Tristan Lemyre celebrate a double overtime victory over Denver in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/AP
/
AP
Western Michigan's Wyatt Schingoethe (18) and teammate Tristan Lemyre celebrate a double overtime victory over Denver in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Owen Michaels scored his second goal 26 seconds into the second overtime and Western Michigan beat defending champion Denver 3-2 on Thursday night to advance to its first Frozen Four title game.

Western Michigan will face Boston University — a 3-1 winner over Penn State in the second semifinal — in the championship game Saturday night.

Brian Kramer also scored and freshman Hampton Slukynsky stopped 20 shots for a veteran-laden Western Michigan team making its Frozen Four debut in its 10th NCAA tournament appearance. The Broncos (33-7-1) set a season record for victories, extended their winning streak to nine and won after blowing a 2-0 third-period lead.

Michaels' deciding goal came on a rush into the Denver zone with Matteo Costantini driving up the right wing and sweeping the puck into the middle. Michaels accepted the pass and roofed a shot over goalie Matt Davis' right shoulder.

"Blacked out a little. It was kind of a little bit of a broken play, just saw the puck squirt out to me," said Michaels, a sophomore from Northville, Michigan. "I was in the middle of the ice and had some open time and space and figured I'd put it on net. And pretty happy it went in."

Jared Wright, with the tying goal with 2:39 left in regulation, and Aidan Thompson scored, and Davis had 44 saves for Denver (31-12-1). The Pioneers, who have won a tournament-leading 10 titles and two in the previous three years, failed in their bid to become the NCAA's ninth team to repeat as champions, and first since Minnesota-Duluth in 2018 and 2019.

Pioneers defenseman and Hobey Baker finalist Zeev Buium was more disappointed with how his season ended with a loss than begin contemplating whether he had just played his final college game. The sophomore, who leads NCAA defensemen with 48 points, has the opportunity to make the jump to the NHL after being drafted 12th overall by the Minnesota Wild in June.

"I don't know. It's tough. We just lost a big game. I hate losing. I love this place more than anything in the world," Buium said. "So I think for now I'm just going to spend time with my teammates and enjoy these days with them and we'll see what happens. I'll have to reflect on these next few days and I'll see what happens."

Except for the outcome, the game was reminiscent of the NCHC rival's last meeting in the conference tournament championship last month. That time, Western Michigan rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit in a 4-3 2OT win.

The Broncos dominated much of the game with Michaels and Kramer scoring second-period goals and Western Michigan having a 32-8 edge in shots. Zach Nehring had the best scoring chance a minute into the game when he snapped a shot off the crossbar while facing an open right side.

"It's a focused group. They never lose belief in themselves," said coach Pat Ferschweiler, who has led the Broncos to a tournament berth in each of his four seasons in Kalamazoo.

"They came in unhappy with the third period. But I think our biggest mistake was not scoring on all our chances in the second," he added. "Denver has a championship pedigree. They're going to push and make it hard on you. ... But we knew over the entirety of the game, I thought we were the better squad."
Tags
Sports hockeywestern michigan university
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content
  • As Ovechkin nears the NHL goals record, the hockey world leans in to savor the moment
    Becky Sullivan
    For years, Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 career regular-season goals was widely thought to be untouchable. Now, the Washington Capitals star has just a handful to go to claim the record as his own.
  • Evoto
    Detroit's Hockey Evolution with Keith Gave
    Join us for an afternoon celebrating hockey history. The afternoon will feature an exclusive screening of The Russian Five followed by a conversation with Keith Gave, the journalist who helped bring the legendary Russian Five to Detroit!

    1:00PM – Screening of The Russian Five
    3:00PM – In Conversation with Keith Gave

    Keith Gave is the author of three books, which cap an eclectic career that included lengthy stints as a soldier, spy, newspaperman, radio host, TV analyst, publicist, college professor, and filmmaker—all before he set out to write books.
  • Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull died with CTE, researchers say
    Russell Lewis
    Bobby Hull, an electric left-winger known as the 'Golden Jet', marveled hockey fans for his will to win. Named one of the NHL's greatest players, Hull was found to have had CTE after his death.