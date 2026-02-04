Detroit Tigers' pitching ace Mickey Lolich dies at 85

Legendary Detroit Tigers pitcher Mickey Lolich has died.

He was 85.

Lolich was the ace left hander for the Tigers in the 1960’s and 70’s, before being traded to the New York Mets in 1975. He finished his baseball career with the San Diego Padres.

Lolich’s career highlight came in the 1968 World Series, where he threw three complete game victories, including game seven where he won a duel against St. Louis Cardinals ace Bob Gibson. Lolich was named the series' Most Valuable Player.

On X, the Detroit Tigers said “Lolich will be remembered as one of the most durable and dominant left-handed pitchers of his era and a cornerstone of Detroit’s pitching staff for more than a decade.”

Lolich was a three-time All-Star during his 16 year career. He threw 2,832 strike outs, fifth all time in the Major Leagues among left handed pitchers.

Despite his career numbers, Mickey Lolich is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In a written statement, Tigers’ teammate Willie Horton praised Lolich as “a great pitcher, teammate and champion.”