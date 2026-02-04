© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Detroit Tigers' pitching ace Mickey Lolich dies at 85

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published February 4, 2026 at 1:20 PM EST
FILE - Mickey Lolich, pitcher of Detroit Tigers poses for a photo, March 1968. (AP Photo, File)
AP
/
AP
FILE - Mickey Lolich, pitcher of Detroit Tigers, poses for a photo, March 1968. (AP Photo, File)

Legendary Detroit Tigers pitcher Mickey Lolich has died.

He was 85.

Lolich was the ace left hander for the Tigers in the 1960’s and 70’s, before being traded to the New York Mets in 1975. He finished his baseball career with the San Diego Padres.

Lolich’s career highlight came in the 1968 World Series, where he threw three complete game victories, including game seven where he won a duel against St. Louis Cardinals ace Bob Gibson. Lolich was named the series' Most Valuable Player.

On X, the Detroit Tigers said “Lolich will be remembered as one of the most durable and dominant left-handed pitchers of his era and a cornerstone of Detroit’s pitching staff for more than a decade.”

Lolich was a three-time All-Star during his 16 year career. He threw 2,832 strike outs, fifth all time in the Major Leagues among left handed pitchers.

Despite his career numbers, Mickey Lolich is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In a written statement, Tigers’ teammate Willie Horton praised Lolich as “a great pitcher, teammate and champion.”
Tags
Sports detroit tigersobitobituary
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
Steve Carmody
