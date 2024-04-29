Issues & Ale: The Bird Connection – A conversation with Lester Graham & Rebecca Williams

Arbor Brewing Company – Ypsilanti

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 – 7:00 PM

In person and online

The impacts of water pollution, diseases, habitat loss and climate change are affecting waterbirds.

Some waterbird populations are declining rapidly. The reproduction rate of others is suppressed. Birds are suffering from legacy pollutants such as mercury, PCBs, DDT, cyanobacteria, and many others. Plus, new pollutants such as PFAS are taking a toll. A recent report from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated the Great Lakes region is losing wetlands faster than many other places in the U.S.

Join Michigan Public’s Environment Report host Lester Graham along with documentary co-host Rebecca Williams at this live discussion as we look at what’s happening to waterbirds. Birds are considered sentinel species: and scientists say what’s happening to birds can have implications for human health.

Admission is free, but space is limited, so advance registration is needed. You can attend in person or watch it online.

Register Here

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.