Michigan Public Awards
Michigan Public is proud of its legacy of excellence in reporting. The Michigan Public news team has been recognized with more than 45 awards from numerous organizations including the award for General Excellence from the Michigan Associated Press, and Station of the Year Award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Michigan Public has also received national awards from the Public Radio News Directors, Inc., Radio Television Digital News Association, UNITY: Journalists of Color, and the Association for Women in Communications.

Michigan Public Wins PMJA Award

Michigan Public | By Lauren Ernst
Published June 6, 2024 at 3:13 PM EDT
@michiganpublic Why are tiered wages the top issue for the UAW in its standoff with the Detroit Three? We took a deep dive into the union’s history to get an answer. #history #historyexplained #michiganhistory #uaw #unionhistory #uawhistory #tier ♬ News / Truth Investigation / Investigation / Suspicion / Consideration(1013150) - A.TARUI

Michigan Public has been recognized with a national journalism award from the Public Media Journalist’s Association (PMJA).

Michigan Public won First Place in the Enterprise category for “Behind the Push to End UAW Tiers”. The piece was written by Dustin Dwyer in October of 2023, during the UAW strike. In this piece, tiered wages are discussed, and how they interact with the “equal pay for equal work” ethos of the union and its history of solidarity.

The Public Media Journalists Association is a non-profit professional association that exists to improve local news and information programming by serving public media journalists across the United States. The awards recognize the best work in public media journalism from across the country, with stations competing against others with similar-sized newsrooms. All 2024 entries aired between January 1 and December 31, 2023. Michigan Public competes in Group D of the Public Radio Station divisions, which is for stations with 16-29 full-time news staff.
Station News Michigan PublicMichigan Public Awards
Lauren Ernst
Lauren Ernst is the Marketing & Communications Coordinator at Michigan Public, supporting media partnerships, pinch-hitting on graphic design, working on events, and more
