Michigan Public Wins PMJA Award

Michigan Public has been recognized with a national journalism award from the Public Media Journalist’s Association (PMJA).

Michigan Public won First Place in the Enterprise category for “Behind the Push to End UAW Tiers”. The piece was written by Dustin Dwyer in October of 2023, during the UAW strike. In this piece, tiered wages are discussed, and how they interact with the “equal pay for equal work” ethos of the union and its history of solidarity.

The Public Media Journalists Association is a non-profit professional association that exists to improve local news and information programming by serving public media journalists across the United States. The awards recognize the best work in public media journalism from across the country, with stations competing against others with similar-sized newsrooms. All 2024 entries aired between January 1 and December 31, 2023. Michigan Public competes in Group D of the Public Radio Station divisions, which is for stations with 16-29 full-time news staff.