© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan Public Awards
Michigan Public is proud of its legacy of excellence in reporting. The Michigan Public news team has been recognized with more than 45 awards from numerous organizations including the award for General Excellence from the Michigan Associated Press, and Station of the Year Award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Michigan Public has also received national awards from the Public Radio News Directors, Inc., Radio Television Digital News Association, UNITY: Journalists of Color, and the Association for Women in Communications.

Michigan Public receives AAJA Journalism Excellence Awards

Michigan Public | By Suzanne Belanger
Published May 21, 2025 at 3:13 PM EDT

Michigan Public has been honored by the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) with multiple Journalism Excellence Awards.

Zena Issa, Michigan Public Criminal Justice Reporter

Zena Issa, Michigan Public’s criminal justice reporter, won the AAJA 2025 Student Excellence in Audio Storytelling Award for her Stateside podcast segment “What the Vote?: Gen Z and the Uncommitted Movement.” The piece was produced while Zena Issa was an intern at the station.

Michigan Public: The Dish Host Mercedes Mejia and producer Ronia Cabansag

Ronia Cabansag, producer for Stateside and The Dish, received two Honorable Mention awards: The Dish series received one for the AAJA 2025 Excellence in Audio Storytelling, Long-form or Series Award, and another for the segment "The Dish visits Chef Jackie Marasigan of Adobo Boy" for the AAJA 2025 Excellence in Video Storytelling, Social Award. The Dish is Michigan Public’s food centric podcast and feature hosted by Mercedes Mejia. Laura Weber Davis is the Executive Producer of Stateside and The Dish.

“These are significant accomplishments,” noted Michigan Public News Director Vincent Duffy. “This is a national awards contest and the AAJA (Asian American Journalists Association) judges do not give out honorable mentions in every category. To receive national recognition is an honor.”

The Asian American Journalists Association has honored excellence in journalism since 1987. The AAJA Journalism Excellence Awards are bestowed to members for thoughtful reporting, thorough coverage, and strong storytelling in the general category and in AAPI issues. AAJA also honors members and organizations who champion the spirit of community through their chapter and affinity group leadership; their diversity, equity, and inclusion work; and through their life’s work.
Tags
Station News Station awardsMichigan Public Awards
Suzanne Belanger
Suzanne Belanger is a Marketing Associate at Michigan Public, coordinating community and media partnerships, public relations, special events, and more. She started working in radio when she was 14 years old at her hometown station in Delphos, Ohio. Throughout her radio career, she’s worked at a number of stations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan.
See stories by Suzanne Belanger