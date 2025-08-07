Member Support Assistant
Location: Michigan Public, Argus Building, 535 W William Street, Ann Arbor, Ml
Hours: Approximately 10-15 hours per week, flexible during business hours (Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm).
About Michigan Public
Michigan Public is the premier public radio station serving over 80% of listeners in Michigan. We provide trusted national and international programming from NPR and other partners, and are the state's leading source of reliable local news and information.
Position Overview
The Member Support Assistant will support Michigan Public’s donor and listener relations efforts by responding to inquiries from members and listeners. This student position offers a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in customer service and operations within a non-profit organization with a public service mission.
Key Responsibilities
- Respond to member and listener inquiries via email, phone, and voicemail
- Enter and update data in the customer relationship management (CRM) system
- Provide accurate information about membership status, member benefits, and thank-you gifts (premiums)
- Receive listener feedback and questions about Michigan Public programming and route to appropriate staff for further assistance
- Assist with special projects as assigned
Qualifications
- Strong organizational and communication skills
- Excellent attention to detail and ability to follow both written and verbal instructions
- Dependable, professional, and self-motivated
- Demonstrated customer service skills and a friendly, helpful demeanor
- Ability to maintain confidentiality
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Google Suite
- Ability to work with diverse groups of faculty, staff, and students
- Previous office, receptionist, or customer service experience is a plus
Educational Value
This position offers meaningful learning opportunities, including:
- Hands-on customer service and communication experience
- Training in CRM (customer relationship management) database software
- Strengthening written and verbal communication skills
- Practical use of Google Suite and Microsoft Office
- Practical experience in nonprofit operations and service of the public interest
How To Apply
Send your resume and cover letter to Colleen Sibthorp at cmsib@umich.edu. Be sure to include "Member Support Assistant" in the subject line.
U-M EEO Statement
The University of Michigan is an equal employment opportunity employer.