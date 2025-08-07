Location: Michigan Public, Argus Building, 535 W William Street, Ann Arbor, Ml

Hours: Approximately 10-15 hours per week, flexible during business hours (Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm).



About Michigan Public

Michigan Public is the premier public radio station serving over 80% of listeners in Michigan. We provide trusted national and international programming from NPR and other partners, and are the state's leading source of reliable local news and information.

Position Overview

The Member Support Assistant will support Michigan Public’s donor and listener relations efforts by responding to inquiries from members and listeners. This student position offers a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in customer service and operations within a non-profit organization with a public service mission.

Key Responsibilities



Respond to member and listener inquiries via email, phone, and voicemail



Enter and update data in the customer relationship management (CRM) system



Provide accurate information about membership status, member benefits, and thank-you gifts (premiums)



Receive listener feedback and questions about Michigan Public programming and route to appropriate staff for further assistance



Assist with special projects as assigned

Qualifications



Strong organizational and communication skills



Excellent attention to detail and ability to follow both written and verbal instructions



Dependable, professional, and self-motivated



Demonstrated customer service skills and a friendly, helpful demeanor



Ability to maintain confidentiality



Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Google Suite



Ability to work with diverse groups of faculty, staff, and students



Previous office, receptionist, or customer service experience is a plus

Educational Value

This position offers meaningful learning opportunities, including:



Hands-on customer service and communication experience



Training in CRM (customer relationship management) database software



Strengthening written and verbal communication skills



Practical use of Google Suite and Microsoft Office



Practical experience in nonprofit operations and service of the public interest

How To Apply

Send your resume and cover letter to Colleen Sibthorp at cmsib@umich.edu. Be sure to include "Member Support Assistant" in the subject line.

U-M EEO Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal employment opportunity employer.