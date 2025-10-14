Michigan Public names Zoe Clark Associate General Manager

Michigan Public Executive Director and General Manager Wendy Turner has announced that Zoe Clark has been appointed Associate General Manager, in addition to Political Director, at the state’s largest public radio station. The promotion recognizes Clark’s leadership, editorial excellence, and commitment to public service journalism and this new title affirms what many at the station, and across Michigan, have long known: Zoe Clark is essential to the identity and future of Michigan Public.

“Zoe is uniquely positioned for this role,” said Turner. “In addition to serving as Interim General Manager and her work over nearly two decades at Michigan Public, she has demonstrated a keen ability and willingness to connect the dots between departments and initiatives, helping us move forward with clarity and cohesion. As we continue to grow, Zoe’s leadership and strategic insight are essential.”

During her 19 years at Michigan Public, Clark has held a wide range of editorial and leadership positions that have shaped Michigan Public into the trusted statewide news organization it is today. Her voice, judgment, and leadership have guided the station through elections, political upheaval, historic investigations, and strategic transformation.

Clark has previously served as the station’s Program Director, co-founder and Executive Producer of the daily newsmagazine Stateside, and co-host of the long-running program It's Just Politics. The popular show, along with the new It’s Just Politics newsletter, will continue weekly with co-host, Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta.

Clark is an award-winning journalist, receiving the prestigious Peabody Award for overseeing the station’s first nationally distributed podcast Believed. It’s Just Politics was named best series this year by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. She appears regularly on NPR, BBC, and PBS.

As Associate General Manager and Political Director, Clark will continue to lead political coverage while helping guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration. Her work will remain central to ensuring that Michigan Public serves audiences with integrity and excellence.