How To Apply:

We require a cover letter for consideration for this position and you should attach it as the first page of your resume. The cover letter should be no more than one page and:

Address your specific interest in the position

Describe how your experience aligns with the required qualifications

Include links to at least two examples of your writing and design skills - proposals, press releases, flyers

We will use your submissions to assess your writing and design skills during the initial screening process. Submit a cover letter and resume as one file (due to system limitations). Apply online here.

Job Summary:

Michigan Public, a service of the University of Michigan, is looking for a Marketing and Communications Coordinator. This is a full time position reporting to the Marketing and Communications Supervisor. You will help support marketing and communications for the station including daily activities and longer term projects to support plans and ongoing goals.

You will work in a collaborative environment with teams throughout the organization. You should enjoy working on multiple projects simultaneously. The ideal candidate(s) will be organized, creative, demonstrate strong writing skills, have a keen eye for design and be able to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

This is an in-person position with some flexibility for hybrid work. Will work occasional evenings and weekend hours for events. While work arrangements are flexible, we expect all new employees to live within commutable distance of the Ann Arbor campus. The salary range of $55,000-$60,000 and a comprehensive benefits package. Compensation is determined by job-related experience. Can move a cart of equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and move materials weighing up to 25 pounds. Can set up tables, chairs, signage and other event related materials.

Main Responsibilities:

Communications



Communicate information about station projects to staff and listeners through email slack and at meetings.

Support external promotional activities including outreach to stakeholders, partners, the media and general public.

Write/edit a variety of marketing and communications materials including creation of electronic newsletters, web posts and database management/adding records to listener databases.

Communication with listeners/audiences, sponsors and donors responding to questions.

Help with creation and distribution of press releases and maintaining contact information.

You are responsible for Trade projects, which involve reciprocal agreements with marketing partners. In these agreements, the station receives deliverables of value in exchange for station assets, such as on-air announcements, website ads, and inclusion in newsletters. Additionally, you will fulfill deliverables of Trade agreements, and receive guidance from the Supervisor in doing so. This includes creating Trade Requests and Trade Agreements and entering them into the SignNow (or other electronic signing programs) process. The coordinator follows through the agreement in signing and ensures compliance with station policies.

Write on-air trade announcements and submitting them for approval. Also responsible for creating traffic orders and submitting them into the Marketron system.

Recruit staff members to host/emcee station events and provides information for them to announce.

Keep an accurate inventory of station promotional inventory.

Help obtain price quotes and ordering Fund Drive Thank You Gifts and station promotional items. Help with fulfillment, as needed.

Marketing



Responsible for a variety of administrative tasks to support marketing plans and projects. Support external promotional activities including outreach to stakeholders, partners, the media and general public.

Responsible for upkeep of the website Community Calendar and Events page.

Help monitor activities and results of marketing and communications programs.

Support the planning listener-focused special events (in person and online), including catering, venues, audio/visual and IT needs, streaming setup, and travel.

Provide in-person coverage for events, including setting up, breaking down and working at events. Physically set up and tear down events, including moving and arranging tables, chairs, and mobile equipment.

Design posters, flyers, digital signage, event programs, itineraries, and other required materials to support events and special projects.

Coordinate the printing of all designed materials and ensure the quality of final products.

Post events/marketing projects on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Create online registration/ticketing processes i.e., Eventbrite, Constant Contact, etc. and monitoring them.

Involvement in promoting Michigan Public to all audiences is crucial. You will grow our vertical products, such as It's Just Politics, The Environment Report, On Hand, and Stateside. Additionally, we create brand awareness and assist Membership with multiple projects as needed.

May be responsible for building, marketing and executing specific projects and/or events.

Post events/marketing projects on Facebook and other Social Media platforms.

Participate in identifying marketing opportunities.

Other tasks as needed.

Workplace



Participate in Marketing, Newsroom, quarterly all-staff meetings and other inter-office communications.

Meet administrative deadlines for timecards, expense reimbursements, conflict of interest forms, etc.

Take advantage of relevant professional development opportunities to improve knowledge of Marketing and Communications skills.

Is available after business hours and on weekends as needed for online information sessions and special events.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Communications, Marketing or a related field

2-3 years of experience organizing and coordinating events, Public Relations or other related program management.

Experience with online event platforms, such as Eventbrite, Zoom, and Streamyard

Experience using social media for community building and event promotion

Experience with graphic design software, such as Canva and knowledge of design best practices

Experience with SignNow, Zoom, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Office product suites.

Experience with Constant Contact, Mailchimp or other database platforms.

Experience with website maintenance

Ability to perform duties with consistent accuracy.

Demonstrated communication, writing, and organization skills

A collaborative spirit and ability to work cross-functionally with editorial, engineering, and development teams.

Passion for public media and a belief in the value of independent journalism.

Benefits at the University of Michigan

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, The University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:



Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Modes of Work:

Positions that are eligible for hybrid or mobile/remote work mode are at the discretion of the hiring department. Work agreements are reviewed annually at a minimum and are subject to change at any time, and for any reason, throughout the course of employment. Learn more about the work modes.

Michigan Public EEO Statement:

Michigan Public is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities, and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity employer.

