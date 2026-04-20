Michigan hunters divided over proposed “one buck rule”

In an effort to change management of Michigan’s white-tailed deer population, policymakers are proposing a “one buck rule” to begin in 2027.

The proposed changes were presented by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to the Natural Resources Commission at its April meeting . Under the new regulations, Michigan hunters would be allowed one buck per hunter per year. In the Lower Peninsula, single deer licenses would be limited to antlerless deer, with combination licenses allowing hunters to take one buck and one antlerless deer.

Brent Rudolph, Deer, Elk, and Moose Management Specialist at the DNR, said the changes are meant to improve Michigan’s buck structure. He hopes the changes will increase the number of older bucks in the state, improve the buck-to-doe ratio, and increase hunter satisfaction.

“What the proposal that we recommended is based around is trying to address each of those components, while also looking at how to manage our overall deer population and address things like disease and other considerations that are really important for the biological health of our deer herd,” he said.

The NRC’s meeting drew opinions from dozens of public commenters. Most spoke in support of the changes, with some pushing for the changes to be adopted in 2026 instead of 2027 and paired with an antler point restriction.

Lincoln Rohn, Michigan farmer and business owner, spoke at the meeting to encourage the commission to adopt the changes. He said it should act quickly, and not wait another year.

“This needs to happen for the 2026 season, we cannot afford to wait until 2027. We already have the data, we've had the discussions,” he said. “Delaying this another year only prolongs the same issues that we've been dealing with.”

Josh Arbogast, another hunter who spoke at the meeting, said the changes were necessary to increase the number of hunters in the state and improve conditions for future generations.

“Michigan has gained a reputation as the worst whitetailed managed state in the Midwest, but this commission has the opportunity to turn that around,” he said. “Everyone in this room knows the truth — 2027 isn't a plan, it's a delay.”

Rudolph said the DNR recommended the changes take effect in 2027 because some hunters have already purchased licenses for the 2026 season.

“Having a chance for a big change like that to be communicated to the hunting public and the more general public over time, we think is important,” he said.

The commission is expected to vote on the new guidelines and make any amendments to the proposal at its next meeting on May 13.