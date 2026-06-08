Bills advance in state House to increase protections from lead exposure for children

Bipartisan bills are moving through the state House that could better protect children in Michigan from lead.

Exposure to lead can cause serious health effects in children, including hearing, kidney function, and neurological problems that affect learning and behavior.

Children can be exposed to lead in drinking water -as happened during the Flint water crisis - or from lead in paint, varnish, air, soil, or food.

There is no "safe" level of lead in the blood, but one bill would would lower the threshold for "elevated blood lead level" by two thirds, to reflect the national standard.

Another bill would automatically refer children with elevated blood lead levels to the state's Early On intervention program. And a third bill would require baby food sold in Michigan to be tested for lead and other toxic metals.

The Lead Poisoning Prevention Package was sponsored by state Reps. Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo), Jaime Greene (R-Richmond) and Joseph Fox (R-Fremont).

“Today’s vote is a major step forward for Michigan children and families,” Rogers said. “As a practicing physical therapist, I have seen what lead poisoning can do to a child’s development, cognition, learning and long-term health. Whether it’s lead in water, paint or baby food, this package provides for early detection while helping to meet Michiganders’ basic needs."