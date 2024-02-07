Carmody Series

-
Michiganders want to know what presidential candidates plan to do about the growing housing shortageAs part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see on housing.
PFAS contamination has grown in Michigan to the point that some Michiganders say presidential leadership is needed to deal with itAs part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see on “forever chemicals."
Michiganders disagree on what kind of presidential leadership on electric vehicles they would like to seeAs part of a series looking ahead to Michigan’s upcoming presidential primary and caucus, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see on EVs.