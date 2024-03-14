Michigan communities can apply funding to prepare for natural disasters

The Michigan State Police's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is offering $150 million in federal funding through the Safeguarding Tomorrow Revolving Loan Fund Program for new projects.

The Safeguarding Tomorrow Revolving Loan Fund Program, established last year through the STORM Act, is a five-year initiative backed by Democratic Michigan Senator Gary Peters. It aims to provide low interest loans to communities across the nation for disaster preparedness and infrastructure improvement.

Local communities in Michigan can submit project proposals to MSP/EMHSD.

MSP/EMHSD Public Information Officer Lauren Thompson Phillips explained how the funding helps local communities.

"Funding is in the form of low interest loans for communities to make this sort of project more affordable and budget friendly in an effort to keep all of our communities safer for all Michigan residents," she said.

Projects eligible for funding include those addressing drought, severe storms, tornadoes, winter weather, wildfires, flooding, shoreline erosion, zoning, and land use planning changes.

"The type of projects that it can be used for would be for effects of drought or prolonged episodes of intense heat right now across the state," Phillips said.

The goal is to make communities safer and more resilient.

The program encourages township and city officials to submit project proposals to enhance public infrastructure.

Community leaders can participate by filling out project proposals online.