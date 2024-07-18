© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
New law adds speed limits on Mackinac Island

Michigan Public | By Alvin (AJ) Jones
Published July 18, 2024 at 1:44 AM EDT
Close up man riding an e-bike
Freepik - stock.adobe.com
/
283737812
The new law limits bikes and e-bikes to 15 miles an hour on the island's state highway, and 10 miles in the business district.

A new law, signed last week by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, implements new speed limits for bikes and e-bikes on Mackinac Island. The bipartisan bill was introduced by state Senator John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs).

Cars and most e-bikes are banned on Mackinac Island. E-bikes that are used by people with disabilities are allowed on the island. The law limits bikes to 15 miles per hour on the island’s state highway and 10 miles per hour in the business district.

“It’s going to keep the bike speeds at the pace that Mackinac Island is known for, it'll make it a leisurely pace,” said Tim Hygh, the Executive Director of the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau.

He said that many of the island’s roads “are fairly narrow and are really designed for the horse traffic that we get on the island."

The law includes civil infractions for violators.

