Michigan plans expansion of drone capabilities

Michigan is looking to scale up its infrastructure for drones and other unpiloted aircraft.

The state will distribute a total of more than $6 million in grant funding to four projects. The money is provided by the Advanced Aerial Mobility Activation Fund, a collaborative effort between the Michigan Department of Transportation, the state's Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“Advanced air mobility is an incredible economic opportunity for the state of Michigan,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “These investments create high-tech jobs, grow cutting-edge businesses, and enhance quality of life for our residents."

Gilchrist said making advancements in technology and infrastructure "will elevate the way our companies operate, making air transportation more efficient and changing the way we move both people and cargo."

Michigan Chief Mobility Officer Justine Johnson said the work will focus on what's called "middle-mile movements," which often involve moving goods from a port to a warehouse or a distribution center.

Matthew Whitaker is director of the Mobility Innovation Platform at Michigan Central in Detroit, which is part of the program. "Drone as a first responder is a really a huge opportunity," he said. "You think about the response time for fire and medical and the ability to have a drone get on site, understand what's happening even before the first responders themselves can arrive."

Whitaker said Michigan Central will also look at construction site management, where he said drones could help with tracking building activity and providing measurements.

Michigan Central is also working with more than 80 students from Code 313 in Detroit. The students, ages 16 to 18 years old, are earning certifications to become remote pilots.

The other companies in the two-year pilot program are BETA Technologies, Skyports and Traverse Connect.

