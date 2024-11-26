Detroit People Mover to reopen before Thanksgiving

The iconic Detroit elevated train known as the People Mover is reopening after almost three months of rail system renovations.

The train will begin accepting passengers Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m., and service will run for a continuous 36 hours through Thanksgiving evening at 7 p.m., officials said.

All rides are free for passengers, and the People Mover has expanded its hours compared to before the closure, with trains running through midnight Mondays through Saturdays.

The full service hours are:



Monday through Friday: 6:30 a.m. – Midnight

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – Midnight

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The train paused service in September for a $5 million rail system maintenance project meant to make rides smoother and quieter. Nine curved areas, along with straight areas adjacent to them, were replaced, according to officials. This was the third replacement in the People Mover's 37-year history.

Construction began after Labor Day and involved cutting rails and removing them by crane and then adding new rails and welding them into place.

So far this calendar year, the People Mover has averaged about 113,000 trips per month or about 3,900 rides per day, according to a press release.