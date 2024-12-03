Advocates press Michigan lawmakers to pass undocumented immigrant driver's license bills before the end of lame duck

With time running out in the Michigan legislature’s lame duck session, a push is on to change the law to allow undocumented residents to get a driver’s license.

“Que queremos”

“Licencia”

“Cuando”

“Hoy!” chanted dozens of Drive SAFE supporters on the west steps of the state capitol building in Lansing Tuesday.

The Drive SAFE (Safety, Access, Freedom, and Economy) bills (Senate Bills 265, 266, 267 and House Bills 4410, 4411, 4412) have been sitting in legislative committees since 2023. The legislation would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a Michigan driver’s license. Nineteen other states and the District of Columbia allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.

Since 2008, Michigan law has required individuals to provide documentation showing “legal presence” in the United States to obtain a driver’s license.

Activists says the current law could be preventing nearly 100,000 people from legally obtaining a driver’s license in Michigan.

“The Drive SAFE bills are about increasing public safety, economic opportunities, and delivering dignity to ever Michigander,” said Maria Ibarra-Frayre, co-director of We the People Michigan.

The bills’ sponsor says he’s hopeful there is enough time to get the package of bills passed by both chambers and on the governor’s desk before the Michigan legislature’s lame duck session ends Dec. 19.

Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck] accuses critics of Drive SAFE of playing politics.

“They’re choosing to create animus and boogeymen…. and scare tactics for people that just want to be able to drive safely,” said Aiyash.

Democrats will lose their slim majority in the state house when the current legislative session ends. It appears the incoming Republican majority will be supportive of the legislation.

The Michigan House Republican Caucus is opposed to the bills.

And incoming State House Speaker Matt Hall (R- Richland Township) does not want the Drive SAFE legislation to be moved up during lame duck.

“Awarding driver’s licenses to illegals not only incentivizes criminal invaders, but also jeopardizes public safety for #MI families,” Hall wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Aiyash admits he is still trying to win over some of his fellow Democratic lawmakers to support the Drive SAFE bill package.

