Group sues University of Michigan over restrictions on drones

The University of Michigan faces a lawsuit over its restrictions on drones.

The university prohibits drone flights over its property without a waiver.

Dean Greenblatt is an attorney representing the Michigan Coalition of Drone Operators in a case set to be decided by the Michigan Court of Claims. He says the university is making rules outside of its jurisdiction. “The navigable airspace over the university is the exclusive province of the United States government to regulate," he said.

The Michigan Coalition of Drone Operators argues the university's ban on drone use above its property is an overreach and not allowed under state and federal law.

The group points to the Federal Aviation Administration mandate for Remote ID. Remote ID is akin to a digital drone license plate. The FAA says it enhances safety and accountability by enabling the identification and tracking of drones in flight. And the location of the drone’s control station (or pilot) is broadcast — that's how the university was able to identify drones in violation of its policy.

U-M has said its drone rules protect people's safety and that it consulted with the Federal Aviation Administration when crafting the rules.

The university did not provide a person to comment for this story.

Any decision from the court is expected to be appealed.

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public’s broadcast license.

