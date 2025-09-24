Restoration of Sanford Dam reaches milestone

Rehab work on a mid-Michigan dam that was overwhelmed by flood waters in 2020 is near nearing completion.

Dam failures contributed to flood waters inundating parts of Midland and Gladwin counties in May 2020. The flood forced thousands to flee their homes and caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.

In addition to draining two large manmade lakes, the failures of the Sanford and Edenville dams caused extensive damage to structures.

Starting this week, crews are beginning to lay concrete on a portion of the Sanford Dam breached by flood waters. The new concrete structure is taking the place of an earthen barrier that long guarded the west side of the dam.

Brad Fedorchak is the restoration program director for the Four Lakes Task Force. He said roller-compacted concrete over the auxiliary spillway will be poured over the next six weeks.

“It’s a much quicker process to put down than normal concrete where you’d have to put rebar and let it set and use forms,” said Fedorchak, “Roller-compacted concrete is more like laying asphalt on a road but using concrete to do so.”

Fedorchak says after they finish with this phase there will be a few “loose ends” to be addressed. He expects Sanford Lake will be refilled next spring.

Work on three other dams affected by the 2020 flood is expected to be completed over the next few years.

Work on the Secord and Smallwood dams is expected to be completed next summer and fall.

Restoration work on the Edenville Dam is not expected to be complete until at least 2027. Refilling Wixom Lake, which was held back by the dam before it failed, is not expected to begin until 2028.

The restoration project is being paid in part with government funding and a local assessment being paid by property owners in Midland and Gladwin counties.