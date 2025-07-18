The best new albums out July 18

It's Friday and, boy, are we ready to put this week behind us. Luckily, distraction abounds, with a bunch of highly anticipated new albums hitting streaming services today.

Indie cult hero Alex G makes his major label debut on RCA Records. Jim Legxacy, one of British music's most creative mischief makers, released his first full-length record for the tastemaking XL Recordings label. Paramore drummer Zac Farro steps up to the microphone for his solo debut. Lord Huron — the atmospheric rock band behind one of Spotify's most streamed songs of all time — unveils its new album. And the duo of Rachika Nayar and Nina Keith released one of our favorite under-the-radar albums of the year under the moniker Disiniblud (and gave us one of the year's best press photos in the process 👇).

The Starting Five

Allegra Messina / Domino / Domino Disiniblud (pronounced "diz-knee-blood").

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Alex G, Headlights (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Animal Collective, Mac DeMarco

💿 Jim Legxacy, Black British Music (2025) (Stream)

RIYL: A$AP Rocky, Fred again..

💿 Zac Farro (of Paramore), Operator (Stream)

RIYL: Paramore, AM Radio

💿 Lord Huron, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 (Stream)

RIYL: The Lumineers, Hozier

💿 Disiniblud (Rachika Nayar and Nina Keith), s/t (Stream)

RIYL: Julianna Barwick, Sigur Rós

The Lightning Round

Metty Unuabona / Young / Young Two Shell.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Cam, All Things Light

💿 Forth Wanderers, The Longer This Goes On

💿 Jess Ribeiro, Mixtape

💿 Billie Marten, Dog Eared

💿 Two Shell, Iicons

The Long List

/ Columbia / Columbia Jessie Murph.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Pop

Jessie Murph, Sex Hysteria

Samora Pinderhughes, BLACK SPRING

Alex Warren, You'll Be Alright, Kid

Fletcher, Would You Still Love Me If You Really Knew Me?

Avalon, permanent californian EP

EP Elijah Waters, Violence!

Jackson Wang, Magicman 2

John K, SALT + LIGHT

Country/Folk/Americana

Jade Bird, Who Wants to Talk About Love

Dylan Gossett, Westward

Doke, Fowler and Veale, Deadwood Guitar Sessions: Volume One

Trisha Yearwood, The Mirror

Koko Taylor, Crown Jewels

Dominique Adams, To Keep

Alex Williams, Space Brain

Niko Moon, AMERICAN PALM

The Maes, Abreast

Electronic/Out There

Slikback, Attrition

rRoxymore, Juggling Dualities

Håvard Volden, Small Lives

KILN, Lemon Borealis

DJ Haram, Beside Myself

Jamie Lidell, Places of Unknowing

Vines, I'll be here

Above & Beyond, Bigger Than All Of Us

Ement, Choice Paralysis

Hannah Holland, Last Exit on Bethnal

Khaled Kurbeh, Likulli Fadāin Eqāéh

Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka, Hiraeth

Terence Fixmer, Magnetic North EP

EP V/A, Tectonic Sound

Romy, Mid Air Transcendence Remixes EP

Global

Hamid Al-Saadi, Maqam Al-Iraq

J Balvin, Mixteip

Myke Towers, Island Boyz

Wolfgang Pérez, Só Ouço

Jazz

Nat Birchall, Liberated Sounds

Classical

Niklas Paschburg, Mexican Alps

Signum Quartett, A Dark Flaring: Works for String Quartet from South Africa

Gustavo Dudamel & The Los Angeles Philharmonic, Yanga

R&B/Soul

Sly & The Family Stone, The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967

Kanii, #BLUE

Ruby Francis, Pages of Philosophy

Nectar Woode, it's like I never left EP

EP Sofia Ly, Are You Bored Yet? EP

Rap/Hip-Hop

Raekwon, The Emperor's New Clothes

Benny The Butcher, Summertime Butch 2

$ilkmoney, WHO WATERS THE WILTING GIVING TREE ONCE THE LEAVES DRY UP AND FRUITS NO LONGER BEAR?

Che, Rest in Bass

GELO, League of My Own

hard life, onion

Joyner Lucas, ADHD 2

Loe Shimmy, Rockstar Junkie

Young Deji, When Are You Coming Back To Houston

Rock/Alt/Indie

Laura Jane Grace, Adventure Club

Madeline Kenney, Kiss from the Balcony

Natalie Bergman, My Home Is Not In This World

Cleo Reed, C***ry

Kitty Craft, Bits + Bobs from the Flower Patch Vol. II

Coral Grief, Air Between Us

Don't Worry, Idealism

Borderline, Crysalis

Bush, I Beat Loneliness

Dead Tooth, s/t

Dream, Ivory, When You Come Back I Have So Much To Tell You

Message To Bears, Tired Eyes, Waking Hearts

One More Satellite, s/t

Panic Shack, s/t

Rio Romeo, Good Grief!

We Are Scientists, Qualifying Miles

Snapped Ankles, Dancing in Transit: Live 2025

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Chelsea O, The Bridge (Buffalo Toronto Public Media)

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editors: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

