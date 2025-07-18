What did Trump tell supporters to 'not waste Time and Energy' on? Take our quiz

This week, President Trump didn't want to talk about a thing. If you know what that thing is, you'll get at least one question right. If you've kept up with the Emmys, tennis and reality TV — that'll help, too.

Want to give quiz writing a try? We're taking reader submissions. The form and instructions are below the quiz. Please submit by 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 22.

Loading...

To submit a bonus question, please enter your proposed question and the answer in the form below. Your question should relate to news from July 14 through 22.

If your submission is selected for inclusion in the NPR Weekly Quiz, you will be acknowledged in a list of contributors on NPR's website or otherwise receive appropriate credit, but failure to do so shall not be deemed a breach of your rights.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR