Rep. John James asks Congress for $638 million to update Selfridge Air National Guard Base

Michigan Representative John James requested $638 million from Congress on Friday in order to help update the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County.

The request comes after the state House passed a $152 million supplemental spending plan earlier this month, as the base is getting ready to house two new kinds of airplanes by 2030. It is set to receive 21 new F-15EX Eagle II fighters starting in fiscal year 2028 and a new squadron of KC-46A Pegasus refueling tankers by 2030. Preparing the base for these updates is expected to cost about $1 billion over the next five to seven years.

In a letter to the House Committee on Appropriations, James said the funding is crucial to the future of the base.

“To operationalize these advanced airframes and secure Selfridge's vital role in protecting the northern border, immediate and comprehensive infrastructure modernization is imperative,” James wrote.

James said bringing the new planes to the base is a step in the right direction, but more funding is necessary to ensure a smooth transition.

“While the commitment to base new aircraft at Selfridge is a significant victory, the mission is incomplete until these 21st-century facilities are in place. We must ensure the Air Force provides an executable and fully funded plan to support the Citizen-Airman of the 127th Wing as they defend our nation,” he wrote.

James, a former Army helicopter pilot who served in Iraq, announced last April that he would not be seeking reelection for his U.S. House seat and instead running for governor. James has previously run for U.S. Senate in 2018 and 2020, losing both races.

According to James’ office, the proposed $638 million for the Selfridge base would be allocated as follows: