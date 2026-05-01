Heading to the polls Tuesday? Here’s what to know.

Michiganders will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide on a range of items, from school funding, to the balance of power in the Michigan Senate. Here are some FAQs.

When are the polls open?

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Click here for more voting information.

Where am I supposed to vote?

Here is the state of Michigan site where you can input your information and find your polling place.

Wait! I need to register to vote or update my information.

While not technically a question, here is the State of Michigan site for that.

Could you elaborate more on “the balance of power in the Michigan Senate"?

Sure! That is in reference to the special election in Michigan’s 35th Senate District. The seat has been unoccupied since Kirsten McDonald Rivet went to serve in the U.S. Congress on January 3, 2025.

Now, Michigan’s constitution doesn’t specify a date range within which a special election must be called, leaving it to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s discretion. It took 238 days for her to do so.

The reason this impacts the balance of power in the state Senate is because Democrats currently have a one-seat majority there. If Democratic candidate Chedrick Greene wins, Democrats get to keep control.

If Republican candidate Jason Tunney wins, the Senate is tied and things get more complicated. Either Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist breaks any tie votes, or Republicans could effectively kill legislation by having one member not vote.

Keep in mind, whoever wins this seat will still have to run for reelection in November if they want to serve a full term.

For more information, here are two It’s Just Politics episodes for you:

How do I know if there’s something in my community that’s on the ballot?

Here is a spreadsheet by Gongwer News Service with municipalities and issues.