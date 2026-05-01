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May Day marchers call for immigrant protections

Michigan Public | By Dustin Dwyer
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:14 PM EDT
Protesters walk around an intersection. In front of them, two people hold a white banner with blue letters that reads "NO DEPORTATIONS! NO DEPORTACIONES!"
Dustin Dwyer
/
Michigan Public
More than 200 people marched in Grand Rapids for immigrant rights on International Workers' Day.

People marched across Michigan to mark May Day - International Workers' Day.

Movimiento Cosecha organized the Grand Rapids march, which wound through mostly the south side of the city.

Marchers called for support for immigrant workers and immigrant families affected by enforcement actions by the Trump administration.

“We are doing the jobs that nobody wants in this country, but we are not being uplifted,” said Gema Lowe, one of the organizers of the Grand Rapids march.

Lowe said local families have been affected by arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and held at the North Lake Processing Center. Federal judges have ruled hundreds of detainees were “unlawfully” held at the facility in violation of their due process rights.

“If people doesn’t resist and doesn’t realize this is what’s happening, it’s very dangerous for the country and for democracy,” Lowe said.

A separate march was planned for Detroit for International Worker’s Day. The theme for that march is “workers over billionaires.”
Tags
Politics & Government movimiento cosechaworkers rightsMay dayMPRN Share
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Public’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Public since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
See stories by Dustin Dwyer
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