Michigan newspaper shakeup and a swing state Senate seat up for grabs

A surprising media shakeup is raising big questions about the future of journalism in Michigan.

USA Today Co., which already owns the Detroit Free Press, announced it will take over The Detroit News, ending decades of separate ownership. Media analyst Matt Friedman, co-founder of the PR firm Tanner Friedman, explains why the move is historically significant, what it could mean for political accountability reporting, and what to watch as the papers move into an uncertain future.

Plus, voters in Michigan’s open 35th Senate District head into a pivotal special election that will change the makeup of the state Senate during Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s final months in office. WCMU News Director Rick Brewer walks us through why the seat has been vacant , why the timing of the election became so political, and why this swing district - spanning Saginaw, Midland, and Bay counties - is drawing so much attention ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Looking for more information about Michigan’s 35th Senate District? The WCMU team has you covered :

