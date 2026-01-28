© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Michigan newspaper shakeup and a swing state Senate seat up for grabs

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published January 28, 2026 at 11:40 AM EST
A Detroit newspaper next to a person filling in a ballot
USA Today Co., which already owns the Detroit Free Press, announced it will take over The Detroit News, ending decades of separate ownership.

A surprising media shakeup is raising big questions about the future of journalism in Michigan.

USA Today Co., which already owns the Detroit Free Press, announced it will take over The Detroit News, ending decades of separate ownership. Media analyst Matt Friedman, co-founder of the PR firm Tanner Friedman, explains why the move is historically significant, what it could mean for political accountability reporting, and what to watch as the papers move into an uncertain future.

Plus, voters in Michigan’s open 35th Senate District head into a pivotal special election that will change the makeup of the state Senate during Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s final months in office. WCMU News Director Rick Brewer walks us through why the seat has been vacant, why the timing of the election became so political, and why this swing district - spanning Saginaw, Midland, and Bay counties - is drawing so much attention ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Looking for more information about Michigan’s 35th Senate District? The WCMU team has you covered:

Tags
It's Just Politics It's Just Politics35th Senate Districtspecial electionsDetroit NewsJournalismdetroit free pressGovernor Whitmer
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
