Data centers, a dead-even governor’s race, and are we really ‘average’?”

A new Michigan poll reveals where voters stand on data centers, the 2026 governor’s race, and how the state compares nationally on key economic measures. Pollster Richard Czuba of the Glengariff Group joins It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to break down findings from the new Detroit Regional Chamber survey.

The results show limited awareness - but growing skepticism - around data centers with opposition cutting across party lines. Czuba also explains why Michigan voters believe the state ranks “average” on income, unemployment, and education, despite national data placing Michigan near the bottom in several categories.

Plus, a look at the early three-way Michigan governor’s race featuring Independent Mike Duggan, Democrat Jocelyn Benson, and Republican John James, and whether national politics could reshape the contest in the months ahead.

