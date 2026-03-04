© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Just Politics

Data centers, a dead-even governor’s race, and are we really ‘average’?”

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published March 4, 2026 at 3:44 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Protestor holding sign that says "Say yes to Michigan Say No to Data Centers

A new Michigan poll reveals where voters stand on data centers, the 2026 governor’s race, and how the state compares nationally on key economic measures. Pollster Richard Czuba of the Glengariff Group joins It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to break down findings from the new Detroit Regional Chamber survey.

The results show limited awareness - but growing skepticism - around data centers with opposition cutting across party lines. Czuba also explains why Michigan voters believe the state ranks “average” on income, unemployment, and education, despite national data placing Michigan near the bottom in several categories.

Plus, a look at the early three-way Michigan governor’s race featuring Independent Mike Duggan, Democrat Jocelyn Benson, and Republican John James, and whether national politics could reshape the contest in the months ahead.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

Tags
It's Just Politics It's Just Politics2026 Midterm ElectionData Centermichigan governor's raceMike DugganJocelyn BensonJohn James
Stay Connected
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Latest Episodes