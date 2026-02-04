Michigan’s U.S. Senate race is wide open

Michigan’s open U.S. Senate race is already drawing national attention , with big implications for control of Congress during President Donald Trump’s final two years in office. Bridge Michigan Capitol reporter Simon Schuster joins Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to break down new fundraising reports and what they reveal about a wide-open Democratic primary and a Republican field largely unified behind former Congressman Mike Rogers. Early money and polling show no clear front-runner on the Democratic side, underscoring just how unsettled the race remains while national politics and out-of-state donors are shaping campaign strategies.

Then, from the open U.S. Senate race to a state Senate race with major consequences for divided-Lansing, WCMU News Director Rick Brewer walks through the results of Tuesday’s primary election in mid-Michigan’s 35th Senate District, where voters are closer to filling the seat left vacant when Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet headed to Washington. The outcome of the May general election will determine whether Democrats hold control of the upper chamber or Republicans gain a 19-19 tie. The race offers an early glimpse of the issues - and campaign tactics - likely to define Michigan politics in 2026.

