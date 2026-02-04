© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Michigan’s U.S. Senate race is wide open

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published February 4, 2026 at 5:38 PM EST
a black and white collage of Mallory McMorrow, Haley Stevens, Mike Rogers, Abdul El Sayed
Where things stand in Michigan’s open U.S. Senate race.

Michigan’s open U.S. Senate race is already drawing national attention, with big implications for control of Congress during President Donald Trump’s final two years in office. Bridge Michigan Capitol reporter Simon Schuster joins Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to break down new fundraising reports and what they reveal about a wide-open Democratic primary and a Republican field largely unified behind former Congressman Mike Rogers. Early money and polling show no clear front-runner on the Democratic side, underscoring just how unsettled the race remains while national politics and out-of-state donors are shaping campaign strategies.

Then, from the open U.S. Senate race to a state Senate race with major consequences for divided-Lansing, WCMU News Director Rick Brewer walks through the results of Tuesday’s primary election in mid-Michigan’s 35th Senate District, where voters are closer to filling the seat left vacant when Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet headed to Washington. The outcome of the May general election will determine whether Democrats hold control of the upper chamber or Republicans gain a 19-19 tie. The race offers an early glimpse of the issues - and campaign tactics - likely to define Michigan politics in 2026.

Dig deeper:

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
