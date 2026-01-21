© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Inside the House: Matt Hall on a high-stakes year

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published January 21, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST
Matt Hall speaking during his presser
Matt Hall’s Lansing

Republican House Speaker Matt Hall joins It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta this week as the Legislature begins a new year under divided control. Hall discusses his 2026 policy priorities (property tax relief and working with Governor Gretchen Whitmer on student literacy), whether the House will pass a state budget on-time (he’s not making promises), independent gubernatorial candidate Mike Duggan, and the Speaker’s support for rewriting the state’s entire constitution by voting for a “Con-Con” in November.

Hall’s counterpart in the Democrat-controlled Senate, Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, joined It’s Just Politics last week. Listen here.

And, if you’re looking for the It's Just Politics survey to share what you’d like to hear - and read - in Election 2026 coverage, take the survey here!

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan's Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
