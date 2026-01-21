Inside the House: Matt Hall on a high-stakes year

Republican House Speaker Matt Hall joins It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta this week as the Legislature begins a new year under divided control. Hall discusses his 2026 policy priorities (property tax relief and working with Governor Gretchen Whitmer on student literacy), whether the House will pass a state budget on-time (he’s not making promises), independent gubernatorial candidate Mike Duggan, and the Speaker’s support for rewriting the state’s entire constitution by voting for a “Con-Con” in November.

Hall’s counterpart in the Democrat-controlled Senate, Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, joined It’s Just Politics last week. Listen here .

And, if you’re looking for the It's Just Politics survey to share what you’d like to hear - and read - in Election 2026 coverage, take the survey here !

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!