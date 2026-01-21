Inside the House: Matt Hall on a high-stakes year
Republican House Speaker Matt Hall joins It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta this week as the Legislature begins a new year under divided control. Hall discusses his 2026 policy priorities (property tax relief and working with Governor Gretchen Whitmer on student literacy), whether the House will pass a state budget on-time (he’s not making promises), independent gubernatorial candidate Mike Duggan, and the Speaker’s support for rewriting the state’s entire constitution by voting for a “Con-Con” in November.
Hall’s counterpart in the Democrat-controlled Senate, Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, joined It’s Just Politics last week. Listen here.
And, if you’re looking for the It's Just Politics survey to share what you’d like to hear - and read - in Election 2026 coverage, take the survey here!
