Michigan ballot proposals: Property taxes, voter ID, school funding and minimum wage

This week on It’s Just Politics , we take stock of the ballot proposals hoping to make it to the November ballot and where they stand in the signature-gathering race. The proposals - and referendum - touch on everything from eliminating the state’s property taxes to raising taxes on higher earners for schools; from limiting utility money in politics to undoing recent changes to the state’s minimum wage law.

Michigan Public Radio Network capitol reporter Colin Jackson and Bridge Michigan politics reporter Jordan Hermani join Zoe Clark and Rick Plut to walk through what each proposal would do, the legal and political questions surrounding them, and what this wave of campaigns says about Michigan’s current politics.

Digging deeper:

