© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Just Politics

Michigan ballot proposals: Property taxes, voter ID, school funding and minimum wage

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published February 18, 2026 at 1:57 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Person signing a ballot petition on a clipboard
What will be on your November ballot?

This week on It’s Just Politics, we take stock of the ballot proposals hoping to make it to the November ballot and where they stand in the signature-gathering race. The proposals - and referendum - touch on everything from eliminating the state’s property taxes to raising taxes on higher earners for schools; from limiting utility money in politics to undoing recent changes to the state’s minimum wage law.

Michigan Public Radio Network capitol reporter Colin Jackson and Bridge Michigan politics reporter Jordan Hermani join Zoe Clark and Rick Plut to walk through what each proposal would do, the legal and political questions surrounding them, and what this wave of campaigns says about Michigan’s current politics.

Digging deeper:

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

Tags
It's Just Politics It's Just Politicsballot proposalsnovember ballotElections
Stay Connected
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Latest Episodes