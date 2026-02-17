© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
ICE confirms purchase of detention facility in southeast Michigan

Michigan Public | By Anna Busse
Published February 17, 2026 at 9:25 PM EST
Smartphone with ICE logo in front of website on computer
Timon - stock.adobe.com
/
1383372116

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has purchased a facility in Romulus, in Wayne County, to serve as a detention center. According to a spokesperson from ICE, the facility will be "well-structured" and will meet ICE’s “regular detention standards.”

“Sites will undergo community impact studies and a rigorous due diligence process to make sure there is no hardship on local utilities or infrastructure prior to purchase,” ICE’s statement to Michigan Public read.

Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight shared in a Facebook post that representatives from the Department of Homeland Security verbally confirmed that DHS has secured the building, located at 7525 Cogswell.

“A detention center for any purpose is not permitted and will be opposed by the City of Romulus at all levels,” McCraight said.

According to the ICE spokesperson, the facility is expected to bring 1,458 jobs to the area and more than $33 million in tax revenue.

“These economic benefits don’t even take into account that removing criminals from the streets makes communities safer for business owners and customers,” the statement read.

State Representative Dylan Wegela (D-Garden City) said he’s heard from residents concerned about ICE expanding in the community. In a Facebook post, he condemned the facility, saying, “Shame on the federal government for planning in secret and coming to our community without notifying anyone at the Congressional, state, or local level. Instead of this building bringing jobs to Romulus, it is being occupied by a rogue federal agency.”

“Let us be clear, we do not want ICE in Romulus,” Wegela’s statement continued. He called for the abolishment of ICE.

In a press release, State Senator Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton) called for action to stop the detention center.

“Let’s call this ICE facility what it really is — an ill-constructed jail that would enable ICE to further terrorize our immigrant communities across Southeast Michigan,” Camilleri said.
Anna Busse
Anna Busse is a Newsroom Intern for Michigan Public.
