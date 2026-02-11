© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Ann Arbor/Detroit listeners: WUOM is operating at low power, which is impacting our signal.
It's Just Politics

Next school year, no more cellphones in Michigan classrooms

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published February 11, 2026 at 11:29 AM EST
Michigan bans cellphones in classrooms.

Smartphones will be banned in Michigan classrooms beginning next school year after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation this week in Lansing. Gongwer News Services’' Elena Durnbaugh joins It’s Just Politics to explain what the new laws will - and won’t - do, and if they signal more bipartisan compromise at the state Capitol.

Plus, businessman Perry Johnson announced his decision to jump into the crowded Republican primary for governor. The former gubernatorial and presidential candidate joins the show to discuss why he’s running again, his relationship with President Donald Trump, and what sets him apart from the other candidates already in the race.

Looking for more interviews with the candidates running for governor?

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox?

It's Just Politics It's Just Politicscell phonebannedsmart phoneeducationPerry Johnson2026 Midterm Electionclassroom cellphone ban
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
Latest Episodes