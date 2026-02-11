Next school year, no more cellphones in Michigan classrooms

Smartphones will be banned in Michigan classrooms beginning next school year after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation this week in Lansing. Gongwer News Services’' Elena Durnbaugh joins It’s Just Politics to explain what the new laws will - and won’t - do, and if they signal more bipartisan compromise at the state Capitol.

Plus, businessman Perry Johnson announced his decision to jump into the crowded Republican primary for governor. The former gubernatorial and presidential candidate joins the show to discuss why he’s running again, his relationship with President Donald Trump, and what sets him apart from the other candidates already in the race.

Looking for more interviews with the candidates running for governor?

