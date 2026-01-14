Inside the senate: Leader Winnie Brinks on a high-stakes year

This week on It’s Just Politics , Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta unpack Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist’s decision to exit the governor’s race and enter the secretary of state contest with the Michigan Public Radio Network’s Colin Jackson. And, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks gives a candid look at what can actually get done in a divided Capitol this year, from affordability and the budget to ongoing legal battles over legislative power.

