It's Just Politics

Inside the senate: Leader Winnie Brinks on a high-stakes year

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published January 14, 2026 at 3:30 PM EST
Senate priorities for the 2026 year in Lansing
Senate priorities for the 2026 year in Lansing

This week on It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta unpack Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist’s decision to exit the governor’s race and enter the secretary of state contest with the Michigan Public Radio Network’s Colin Jackson. And, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks gives a candid look at what can actually get done in a divided Capitol this year, from affordability and the budget to ongoing legal battles over legislative power.

Plus, looking for more information about Michigan’s open 35th Senate District:

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
