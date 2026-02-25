Proof-of-citizenship ballot and Whitmer’s final budget takes center stage

A ballot initiative that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote - and a photo ID for ballots to count - could make it onto the November ballot. On this week’s It’s Just Politics , Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta speak with VoteBeat reporter Hayley Harding about what the Americans for Citizen Voting proposal would do, why supporters say it’s necessary, and why opponents warn it could disenfranchise eligible voters who don’t have ready access to documents like birth certificates. Harding also explains who’s funding the effort and what happens next before the measure could appear on your ballot.

Plus, as Governor Gretchen Whitmer prepares to deliver her eighth and final State of the State address, state Budget Director Jen Flood joins the show to talk about the governor’s proposed $88 billion budget. Flood says the plan protects investments in schools, health care and job growth, even as lawmakers will face complicated budget negotiations in a divided Legislature.