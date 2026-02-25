© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Just Politics

Proof-of-citizenship ballot and Whitmer’s final budget takes center stage

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published February 25, 2026 at 1:39 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Whitmer Speaking on podium
Whitmer to tout her final state budget during State of the State address

A ballot initiative that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote - and a photo ID for ballots to count - could make it onto the November ballot. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta speak with VoteBeat reporter Hayley Harding about what the Americans for Citizen Voting proposal would do, why supporters say it’s necessary, and why opponents warn it could disenfranchise eligible voters who don’t have ready access to documents like birth certificates. Harding also explains who’s funding the effort and what happens next before the measure could appear on your ballot.

Plus, as Governor Gretchen Whitmer prepares to deliver her eighth and final State of the State address, state Budget Director Jen Flood joins the show to talk about the governor’s proposed $88 billion budget. Flood says the plan protects investments in schools, health care and job growth, even as lawmakers will face complicated budget negotiations in a divided Legislature.

Tags
It's Just Politics It's Just Politics2026 Midterm Electionballot proposalsgretchen whitmerstate of the state
Stay Connected
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Latest Episodes