Watch & Listen Live: Governor Gretchen Whitmer's final State of the State Address
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to deliver her eighth - and final - State of the State address Wednesday evening. Join Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta for special live coverage of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's final State of the State address. Coverage of the address, a Republican response, and analysis of the evening begins at 7:00 p.m.
You can listen on-air:
- 91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit
- 104.1 Grand Rapids
- 91.3 Port Huron
- 89.7 Lansing
- 91.1 Flint
And online at michiganpublic.org.
