Campaign to tighten MI’s voter ID laws one step closer to gathering signatures for 2026 ballot

Recent elections in Michigan have seen the approval of early in-person voting and no reason absentee voting. Basically, making access to voting easier in the state. But a petition for a constitutional amendment to tighten the state’s voter ID laws is one step closer to gathering signatures after the Board of State Canvassers approved the petition summary language at their last meeting. It’s Just Politics co-hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Michigan Public Radio Network’s Colin Jackson to discuss the possible 2026 ballot measure. Plus, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joins the show to explain why he thinks he can win in the Democratic primary for governor in 2026.

